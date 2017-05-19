Girl Teaches Her Dad A Lesson When He Leaves The Toilet Seat Up

Every woman who has ever had the privilege of sharing her bathroom with a man will understand the trauma of finding the toilet seat up.
Now one little girl has learned early on that she has to take matters into her own hands if her dad cannot be trusted to remember proper seat etiquette.
Jack Callen shared two pictures to Imgur (click right for second image), after his daughter wrote on their porcelain in felt tip.
On the underneath of the lid she wrote ‘safe’ and on the underneath of the seat she wrote ‘danger’ to remind herself not to sit upon the throne if it was left in this state.
Callen said: “Apparently I was not doing a very good job remembering to put the seat down so my daughter made a warning system for herself.”
Commenters were quick to agree that this was a necessary move, ‘jeffloveswaffles’ said: “I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again, everyone puts the seat and lid down before you flush.”
And ‘neurotit’ said: “I put the cap back on the toothpaste, and put BOTH the seat & lid down because I’m not a gosh darn hecking barbarian.”
Well quite.