Girlguiding Launches Aviation Badge For Brownies To Inspire A Generation Of Pilots

Girls now have the chance to earn themselves an aviation badge at Brownies, as girlguiding has launched an initiative to inspire more girls to pursue careers as pilots.

The new badge, launched in partnership with EasyJet, hopes to engage girls aged seven to 10 in aviation, by

raising awareness of the opportunities to be a pilot. The launch is the first to be announced as part of Girlguiding’s biggest ever overhaul of badges and activities, which will be revealed in full this summer.

To earn the badge, girls will challenge themselves to think of 40 things that fly and also put their engineering skills to the test, creating their own aircraft experiments with different building materials, structures and launch techniques.

Jess Bond, lead volunteer for Girlguiding’s Programme Renewal, said: “We know from our research that younger girls aspire to all types of careers, including becoming a pilot, however in reality only about 4% of pilots are women. Our partnership will help to tackle the gender stereotypes girls often face as they get older, providing them with relevant skills and building confidence ready for the future to make dream careers become a reality.”