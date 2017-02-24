Two girls wrote their mum an adorable apology note after they’d cut out people in her magazines to have a “party” with their dolls.

Talaylin Karavolas, from Queensland, Australia, said her daughters Alexa, seven, and Georgia, nine, cut it up without asking her, and later regretted it.

“They had cut up my fashion magazines, everything was set up with all these gorgeous cut-out people,” Karavolas told Daily Mail Australia. “They told me they were at a party and I went ‘Oh wow!’ I was just so amazed.”

Although she didn’t seem mad, the girls penned the apology letter that has since been shared on an Australian Facebook page.