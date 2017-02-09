Labour MP Gisela Stuart is a “liar” for voting against the recommendations of an inquiry into EU migrant rights that she chaired, according to a fellow panel member.

In the Commons on Wednesday night, Stuart voted down an amendment that would have guaranteed the right of EU citizens currently living in the UK to remain after Brexit.

Yet fewer than two months ago, Stuart called for the UK to make that exact promise in order to set an example to other EU countries ahead of the Brexit negotiations.

Another MP who was part of the “Inquiry into securing the status of EEA+ nationals in the UK” – Tory Suella Fernandes - also voted against the amendment to the Brexit Bill in the Commons on Wednesday.

Stuart, herself a migrant from Germany, told Huff Post UK that she still supported the principle of securing rights for EU migrants, but Wednesday night’s measure was nothing more than a “wrecking amendment” designed to scupper the Prime Minister’s ability to trigger Brexit.

Speaking to Huff Post UK’s Commons People podcast, another member of the inquiry, Professor Steve Peers of the University of Essex, did not hold back in his criticism of both Stuart and Fernandes.

He said: “All of us on the inquiry which Gisela chaired agreed that EU migrants’ rights should be protected.

“We went into some detail about it, so that anyone who was here before Article 50 was triggered should be in exactly the same situation as they were before hand.

“The amendment wasn’t perfect but it went a long way towards doing that, but then they voted against something which they supported when they were part of the inquiry.”

He added: “If you believe that and if you strongly argue that and then you vote against it I think it’s fair to call someone a liar.”