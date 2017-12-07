This 'Giving Tree' Is Decorated With Wish Lists From Kids Who Are Going Without This Christmas

A ‘giving tree’ featuring wish lists from children who will go without this Christmas has been put up in a shopping centre, inspiring people to dig deep.

The tree at Parkhead Forge shopping centre in Glasgow aims to spread a little festive cheer to children who find the period difficult for a variety of reasons.

The centre, which partnered with children’s charity ‘With Kids’ for the scheme, is urging shoppers to buy an extra gift to donate to a child in need.

“The situations are different for many families the charity supports,” said Jade Wilkie, marketing manager for the centre told HuffPost UK.

“Some children are in care of family members who cannot provide and other families are in difficult circumstances (who may have lost jobs, for example).

“Many children are also in an environment where their parents have drug-related issues and won’t or can’t provide.”