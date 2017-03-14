Students at the University of Glasgow are set to protest the nomination of “alt-right troll” Milo Yiannopoulos as university rector, claiming his election would “spread hatred” on campus. Groups are expected to surround the main gates of the university on Thursday during hustings for the position - an honorary role that represents the entire student body. “Milo Yiannopoulos is a Trump-supporting alt-right troll who recently became infamous for his comments supporting paedophilia,” the university’s Anarchist Student Group, who have organised the demonstration, claim.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Glasgow University students are planning to protest Milo Yiannopoulos' nomination as rector

“He has written numerous articles for Breitbart and made comments attacking foreign students, women in science, the LGBTQI+ community (transgender students in particular), and anyone who disagrees with him,” the group continued. “He has repeatedly used speeches on university campuses to target students, and encouraged his followers to harass them.” Students will also protest the nomination of Professor Jordan Peterson, a University of Toronto lecturer who refused to use gender neutral pronouns. The student anarchists added: “We do not equate Jordan Peterson with the fascist troll Yiannopoulos; however, both represent to varying degrees the intolerant trope, currently on the rise in the West, of privileged voices that seek to silence and oppress others.

Emad Aljumah via Getty Images The rector at the University of Glasgow represents the entire student body

“In addition, both have expressed views that are diametrically opposed to the university’s equality policy.” However, the students stress that the protest is not intended to be a “limitation on free speech”, arguing that the nominees have “ample opportunity to spread their bigotry elsewhere”. “As they are ‘free’ to spout their venomous views from positions of privilege and power, we are also ‘free’ to protest them,” they said. The planned demonstrations follow a petition signed by more than 3,500 people demanding the two men are removed from the ballot to become rector. However, Glasgow University has refused to alter the nominations, with a spokesperson adding on Tuesday: “We support the right of our students to take part in peaceful demonstrations”.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images Fellow nominee Aamer Anwar has called Yiannopoulos a 'vicious troll'