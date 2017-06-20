If you’re heading to Glastonbury this week, be sure to add condoms to your packing list.

According to a new survey, Glastonbury is easily the most promiscuous of the summer music festivals in the UK.

A third of music fans (34%) said it was the best festival to have sex with someone new, beating Creamfields (13%), Download (10%) and T in the Park (9%).

Four out of 10 music fans (42%) said that having sex was part of the festival experience.

And almost six out of 10 (57%) said they were more likely to try new things sexually with their partner while at one of the big summer music events.