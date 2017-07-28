Glitter lips are proving to be a top beauty trend in 2017, according to Pinterest .

The social media site has reported a 400% increase in people pinning photos of glittery lips in all kinds of shades since the beginning of the year.

And we think it might have something to do with makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Ever since she sent models, including Bella Hadid, down the Versace runway with crimson glitter pouts for Couture Fashion Week in 2016, the trend has taken off.