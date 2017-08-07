Gold Nanoparticles Could Be A New Way To Treat Cancer

Scientists from Edinburgh University have found that gold could be used to tackle certain cancers. The team found that gold nanoparticles greatly increased the effectiveness of of drugs used to treat lung cancer.

bodnarchuk via Getty Images

Gold is a safe element which means that it can accelerate or catalyse chemical reactions. The delivery process works by creating minute gold particles known as nanoparticles and then encasing them in a chemical. While the research was initially carried out on Zebrafish the team are confident that the technique will also be just as effective on humans. By using gold nanoparticles the team believe they can create a chemotherapy treatment that not only targets the cancer cells more effectively but also drastically reduces harmful side-effects that come with it.