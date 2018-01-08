All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Golden Globes 2018: The 'Stranger Things' Actors' Political Fashion Statements Give Us Hope For The Future

    Millie Bobby Brown has updated the bun trend for 2018.

    08/01/2018 02:01 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    The ‘Stranger Things’ actors gave us hope for the future by unanimously supporting the Time’s Up fashion protest against sexual harassment at the Golden Globes

    Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink wore black dresses by Calvin Klein and Miu Miu, respectively, on the red carpet at the 75th annual ceremony on Sunday 7 January. 

    Gaten Matarazzo did vary from the all-black dress code, but he along with Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp, proudly wore Time’s Up pins on their lapels.

    Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

     So let’s take a closer look at their outfits:

    Millie Bobby Brown In Calvin Klein

    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

    Finn Wolfhard In Yves Saint Laurent

    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    Caleb McLaughlin In Ports 1961

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

    Gaten Matarazzo In SuitSupply

    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

    Sadie Sink In Miu Miu

    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images

    Noah Schnapp In Balmain

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    Golden Globes 2018: All The Red Carpet Pics You Need To See
    MORE:styleFashionCelebrity StyleGolden Globesstranger thingsGolden Globe AwardsMovie AwardsCalvin KleinMillie Bobby BrownFinn Wolfhardtime's up gaten matarazzoMiu MiuNoah SchnappSadie Sink

    Conversations