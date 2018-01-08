The ‘Stranger Things’ actors gave us hope for the future by unanimously supporting the Time’s Up fashion protest against sexual harassment at the Golden Globes.
Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink wore black dresses by Calvin Klein and Miu Miu, respectively, on the red carpet at the 75th annual ceremony on Sunday 7 January.
Gaten Matarazzo did vary from the all-black dress code, but he along with Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp, proudly wore Time’s Up pins on their lapels.
So let’s take a closer look at their outfits:
Millie Bobby Brown In Calvin Klein
Finn Wolfhard In Yves Saint Laurent
Caleb McLaughlin In Ports 1961
Gaten Matarazzo In SuitSupply
Sadie Sink In Miu Miu
Noah Schnapp In Balmain
