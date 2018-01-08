Natalie Portman took a chance to make a dig at the Golden Globes on Sunday (7 January) night, while on-stage at the Golden Globes.
The ‘Black Swan’ star was presenting the Best Director of a Motion Picture award, alongside Ron Howard, when she made a simple yet effective statement on the shortlist.
Introducing the five people nominated, Natalie said: “And here are the all-male nominees.”
Natalie was met with plenty of applause, both from the A-listers in the room and fans tuning in at home - including Shonda Rimes(!):
Guillermo del Toro was then announced as the winner, for his film ‘The Shape of Water’ - which is one of the many Golden Globes-winning movies that still isn’t out in the UK.
Other winners in the film categories included James Franco, for his work in ‘The Disaster Artist’, and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’.
See the full list of winners here.