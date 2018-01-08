All Sections
    • STYLE

    Golden Globes: A Line-Up Of The Most Stylish Suit Jackets

    Très chic.

    08/01/2018 13:44 GMT

    Claire Foy slayed the style stakes (and floored Twitter) by showing up on the Golden Globes red carpet in a chic black suit.

    A modern Le Smoking, if you please. 

    The move was especially bold because, despite it being 2018, women are still expected to don a pretty dress and sky-high heels to events. 

    This is of course fine if it’s their choice, but Foy’s counter trend somehow still feels rebellious.

    Moreover, in the light of the #metoo movement, any sign of boldness and individuality is most welcome.

    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

    But the star of ‘The Crown’ wasn’t the only one to rock a fierce jacket, as shown in our line-up of the best suit jackets at the Golden Globes. 

    Noah Schnapp

    Venturelli via Getty Images

    Michelle Pfeiffer 

    Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images

    Matt Smith

    Venturelli via Getty Images

    America Farrera

    David Crotty via Getty Images

    Chris Hemsworth

    David Crotty via Getty Images

    Conversations