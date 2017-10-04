Google has unveiled a brand-new smart speaker, the Google Home Mini.

This is essentially a smaller, cheaper version of Google Home but yet is still able to answer all your questions by having Google Assistant built-in.

That means that you can ask it questions, tell it to play music or ask it to perform tasks in your home such as turn on the lights, change the temperature

Home Mini isn’t designed to replace the original Home speaker, rather it’s an additional product designed for using in rooms where you already have speakers.

Google claims that despite its smaller size it still has impressive audio that comes from a single driver.

Home Mini is almost entirely covered in fabric yet still features touch control and four LEDs buried underneath the fabric covering so you know that it’s actually listening.

It’s hard not to see the Home Mini as a direct response to Amazon’s Echo Dot, a smaller and cheaper version of the Echo designed for those who would rather use their own speakers.