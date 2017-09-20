Apple aren’t the only tech giant to suffer from leaky smartphone launches.
Images claiming to show the brand-new Pixel 2 XL have leaked just hours before Google is expected to unveil the flagship smartphones at a major event on the 4 October.
The images, obtained by DroidLife, and more recently by renowned tech leaker Evan Blass show two phones with two very different designs.
Reportedly made by LG, the Pixel 2 XL is expected to come with a bezel-less display that looks very similar to the displays found on both LGs own flagship phones.
Another website Android Police were able to obtain a similar image of the Pixel XL which better shows the phone’s OLED display.
According to DroidLife, the Pixel will be available in just Black and White and will come with two storage sizes: 64GB and 128GB.
Unlike the Pixel 2 XL, the Pixel 2 will have considerably larger bezels and come with what looks to be a smaller camera.
Both are likely to come with Google Assistant baked into the experience, and both will almost certainly contain some of the photography features that Google showed off earlier this year at the Google I/O tech conference.
Unfortunately that’s just about all we know about Google’s rival to the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone X.
In addition to both phones leaking, it looks as though Google will also be announcing a smaller version of their Google Home smart speaker designed presumably, to compete with Amazon’s Echo Dot.
It’s reportedly called the Google Home Mini and will offer a cheaper alternative to the company’s main speaker.
Apple recently suffered a similar fate just a week before it unveiled the iPhone 8 and iPhone X to the world.
Google is holding a special event on the 4 October at 5PM GMT where it’s expected to unveil both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones to the world.