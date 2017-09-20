Images claiming to show the brand-new Pixel 2 XL have leaked just hours before Google is expected to unveil the flagship smartphones at a major event on the 4 October.

Apple aren’t the only tech giant to suffer from leaky smartphone launches.

The images, obtained by DroidLife, and more recently by renowned tech leaker Evan Blass show two phones with two very different designs.

Reportedly made by LG, the Pixel 2 XL is expected to come with a bezel-less display that looks very similar to the displays found on both LGs own flagship phones.

Another website Android Police were able to obtain a similar image of the Pixel XL which better shows the phone’s OLED display.