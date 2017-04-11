Gordon Ramsay has revealed he turned down the chance to become a judge on ‘The Great British Bake Off’, because he didn’t want Mary Berry’s “sloppy seconds”. The 82-year-old TV chef announced she was quitting the BBC baking show last year after it was poached by Channel 4. It’s now been confirmed that she will be replaced by restaurateur and food critic Prue Leith, who will join original judge Paul Hollywood on the show.

Fred Prouser / Reuters Gordon Ramsay

But it could have been all very different if Gordon had taken up the offer to appear on the show. He told The Telegraph: “They did ask me for Bake Off anyway. I’m not very good at sloppy seconds. “I don’t want to be the male version of Mary Berry. I’m 30 years younger and more wrinkly than her anyway.” Gordon, who is about to launch is new daytime cooking show ‘Culinary Genius’ on ITV, added that he wasn’t impressed that Love Productions, who produce ‘Bake Off’, sold the show to Channel 4.

Fred Prouser / Reuters