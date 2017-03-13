Prue Leith is set to earn three times more than Mary Berry when she takes over from her as a judge on ‘The Great British Bake Off’, according to reports.
The 77-year-old, who is set to co-judge the show with Paul Hollywood when it is relaunched on Channel 4 later this year, has reportedly been signed to the show for £200,000.
That’s almost three times the £70,000 original judge Mary was paid during her stint on the show, when it was on the BBC.
A source told The Sun: “The BBC were really under-paying both Mary and Paul during their time on the show.
“Bake Off had a relatively low budget which didn’t increase even as its popularity went through the roof.
“That meant the stars were left on very low salaries in relation to the show’s huge success.
“Prue will be on a lot of money but it’s not an unexpected amount for one of the main faces on a show as big as Bake Off to be earning.”
Restaurateur and food columnist Prue confirmed she had been in talks with Channel 4 to replace Mary last month, but insisted it was far from a done deal.
Speaking at a charity event, Prue explained (via BBC News): “I can dream. I’ve had two auditions with them and lots of meetings.
“So, I mean, I think I’m close, but I know there are two people in the running. One other person.”
When asked whether she’d really want the job, she added: “Of course I’d love to do it. Who wouldn’t want to do it?”
The last ever series of ‘Bake Off’ on the BBC saw 14.8 million of us tune in to see Candice Brown crowned queen of the tent.
Meanwhile, the BBC has announced a rival to ‘Bake Off’, despite reports claiming that they wouldn’t be doing so.
Former ‘Bake Off’ champ Nadiya Hussain will front ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’ alongside Zoe Ball.
They will be joined by renowned chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager acting as judges to crown the nation’s best family of cooks.