Prue Leith is set to earn three times more than Mary Berry when she takes over from her as a judge on ‘The Great British Bake Off’, according to reports. The 77-year-old, who is set to co-judge the show with Paul Hollywood when it is relaunched on Channel 4 later this year, has reportedly been signed to the show for £200,000.

Former ‘Bake Off’ champ Nadiya Hussain will front ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’ alongside Zoe Ball. They will be joined by renowned chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Rosemary Shrager acting as judges to crown the nation’s best family of cooks.