Greens Take Aim At Lib Dems With LGBT Manifesto Launch In Church

The Greens are taking aim at the Lib Dems by launching their LGBT+ manifesto in a church, putting ‘clear distance’ between the two parties on the issue of gay rights.

Co-leader Jonathan Bartley and Aimee Challenor, LGBT+ spokesperson, will set out their commitment to standing up for all communities, pledging to:

- Make all LGBT+ refugees welcome in the UK.

- Ensure HIV prevention drug PrEp is available on the NHS.

- Put trans and intersex recognition and rights into law.

In his speech at the Trinity United Reformed Church in Camden on Friday, Bartley is expected to say: “The Green Party has a proud history of leading the way when it comes to LGBT+ rights. While other political parties struggle to say what they believe, Greens are clear – we will always stand up for LGBT+ people.

“We believe in a fairer world, a more equal economy, human rights protected by law, recognition and representation for all gender identities and education and health services which care for and include everyone.”