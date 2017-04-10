Greg Rutherford has revealed he’s going to be a dad for the second time as his partner Susie Verrill is pregnant.
The 30-year-old Olympic long jumper, who is dad to two-year-old Milo with Verrill, shared the news on his Instagram account on Monday 10 April.
He posted a photo of himself and Milo placing their hands on Verrill’s bump.
“Me and @susiejverrill are absolutely thrilled to announce we’ll be having our second son in July,” he captioned the photo.
Rutherford continued: “Milo can’t wait to share all the toys he doesn’t like/want with his little brother and likes to ask us daily if he’s ‘got his own tools?’
“Yes son, like all good newborns, we’re expecting him to arrive screwdriver and hammer in hand.”
Verrill shared a series of Instagram shots of the family, writing: “So happy to announce we’ll be welcoming another little boy to our gang in July.
“Milo is just going to be such a fantastic big brother, despite telling us he’ll share all his toys ‘but not my digger/fire engine/monster trucks/football/insert everything he owns here’.”
Rutherford also shared the news on Twitter, writing: “I’m going to be a daddy again!!! To another boy... help! HELP ME.”
Congrats to the couple!