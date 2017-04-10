Greg Rutherford has revealed he’s going to be a dad for the second time as his partner Susie Verrill is pregnant.

The 30-year-old Olympic long jumper, who is dad to two-year-old Milo with Verrill, shared the news on his Instagram account on Monday 10 April.

He posted a photo of himself and Milo placing their hands on Verrill’s bump.

“Me and @susiejverrill are absolutely thrilled to announce we’ll be having our second son in July,” he captioned the photo.