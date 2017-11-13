Greggs Is Launching An Advent Calendar For The Sausage Roll Fan In Your Life

Attention sausage roll fanatics: Greggs is set to launch its first ever festive advent calendar filled with tokens for your favourite treats.
Each door reveals a tear-off token that can be taken into Greggs’ shops and exchanged for a different treat every day from its Christmas and wider menu, including the Festive Bake, flavoured lattes, sweet mince pie and a sausage roll (of course).
On Christmas Eve, a £5 gift card sits behind door 24 – but for some lucky customers they will find a surprise £25 gift card.
A limited number of the calendars will go on sale in selected Greggs’ shops across the UK from Monday 20 November until stocks last, priced at £24.
The cover image features the much-loved Festive Bake in a cheery Santa Claus themed bag and bears the jolly greeting ‘Merry Greggsmas.’
Each door reveals a festive scene with a uniquely Greggs twist, such as kissing a Festive Bake under the mistletoe, a Christmas tree adorned with mini gingerbread tree biscuits and shepherds paying a nativity homage to a sausage roll in a manger.
A Greggs spokesperson said: “Novelty advent calendars have been around for years, so we thought it was time to take the concept up a notch. Fans won’t be disappointed by what’s behind the doors - there’s a delicious Greggs gift to enjoy every day of the December advent season, from sausage rolls to Christmas sandwiches and of course our infamous Festive Bake.
“It’s the perfect Christmas gift for every Greggs fan.”
Each calendar is worth between £35 - £60, and the advent calendar vouchers can be redeemed in shops from 1st December up to and including 24th December 2017. Gift cards are valid for up to 12 months.