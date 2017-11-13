Greggs Is Launching An Advent Calendar For The Sausage Roll Fan In Your Life

Attention sausage roll fanatics: Greggs is set to launch its first ever festive advent calendar filled with tokens for your favourite treats.

Each door reveals a tear-off token that can be taken into Greggs’ shops and exchanged for a different treat every day from its Christmas and wider menu, including the Festive Bake, flavoured lattes, sweet mince pie and a sausage roll (of course).

On Christmas Eve, a £5 gift card sits behind door 24 – but for some lucky customers they will find a surprise £25 gift card.

A limited number of the calendars will go on sale in selected Greggs’ shops across the UK from Monday 20 November until stocks last, priced at £24.