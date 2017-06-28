Grenfell Fire Death Toll 'May Not Be Known This Year'

The final death toll following the fire at the Grenfell Tower in north Kensington may not be known for many months, police say.

It comes as the official number of people missing presumed dead was raised from 79 to 80. Just 18 victims of the fire have been formally identified.

But police warned that they had still made no contact with anyone from 23 of the 129 flats.

Met Police DS Fiona McCormack said: “It would be impossible for anyone to produce a list to show exactly who was at Grenfell Tower that night.”

She added the force was “many months” from a more accurate number of those who died, with search and rescue efforts to continue to at least the end of the year.

Earlier today Prime Minister Theresa May said authorities have tested 120 high-rise buildings in dozens of areas across Britain and found that all were fitted with external cladding panels that failed fire safety tests.

Flammable cladding has been blamed for the rapid spread of the Grenfell blaze on 14 June.

Political leaders are trading accusations about who is to blame. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said it showed “the terrible consequences of deregulation and cutting corners.” But May said “there is a very wide issue here” that can’t be pinned on any single government.

Grenfell Tower Dead

Mary Mendy Met Police The 52-year-old has been confirmed as having lost her life along with her daughter Khadija Saye in the blaze at Grenfell.



Her sister Betty Jackson said in a statement on behalf of the family: "My beloved sister, words can never describe the pain of losing you. I can't believe you are gone. You were a wonderful sister, an incredible aunt, the best mother any child could have wished for. You were an amazing friend to all those who knew you.



"Your heart was pure, your soul was one of a kind. You will be missed for a life time. You will remain forever in our hearts. you and your beautiful daughter Khadija Saye.



"From your sister, brothers, nieces and nephews.”

Anthony (Tony) Disson Facebook In a statement, his family said: "Our family are devastated at receiving the news that Tony sadly did not survive the fire at Grenfell Tower.



"Tony leaves behind a large family, his wife, sons and grandchildren, including one grandchild he will never get to meet.



"We miss him terribly, and are pulling together as a family and trying to stay strong under these tragic circumstances. We ask at this time that our family are left to grieve in private."

Ya-Haddy Sisi Saye, also known as Khadija Saye Twitter



Family friend and Labour MP David Lammy tweeted his grief on Friday morning, calling her death a “tragic loss” and stating his heart was breaking.



His wife Nicola Green, a portrait artist who had been mentoring Saye The 24-year-old was understood to be on the 20th floor with her mother Mary Mendy, 53, when the blaze broke out. It is not yet known if Mendy was able to reach safety.Family friend and Labour MP David Lammy tweeted his grief on Friday morning, calling her death a “tragic loss” and stating his heart was breaking.His wife Nicola Green, a portrait artist who had been mentoring Saye told the Evening Standard she last heard from her at 3am on Wednesday when she was Facebook messaging because her phone would not work. She said: “She was saying she just can’t get out and ‘Please pray for me. There’s a fire in my council block. I can’t leave the flat. Please pray for me and my mum.”

Abufars Ibrahim Kritchanut via Getty Images Abufars Ibrahim, 39, died in the fire, the Met Police have confirmed.

Khadija Khalloufi Metropolitan Police

He

'At the 16th floor I looked behind me, she's there... We reached the 15th floor, I look back and I didn't see her.' Khadija Khalloufi, 52, was the fifth victim named. She lived with her husband Sabah Abdullah on the 17th floor. They both fled their flat but became separated.He told Sky News : 'I opened the door and black smoke came towards our faces, so I grabbed her hand and told her to do like me - pull part of the dressing gown over her nose to filter the air.'At the 16th floor I looked behind me, she's there... We reached the 15th floor, I look back and I didn't see her.'

Abdelslam Sebbar Getty The 77-year-old has been identified in agreement with Coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox.

Mohamednur Tuccu Red Consultancy The 44-year-old was identified by dental records and died of breathing in fire fumes, Westminster Coroner's Court heard. He was visiting relatives with his wife Amalahmedin and three-year-old daughter when the fire broke out. They are believed to be still missing.

Issac Paulos Twitter The five-year-old choked to death on fumes from the fire after becoming separated from his mother, who had wrapped a wet towel around his head. He was found in the lobby of the 13th floor, an inquest at Westminster Coroner's Court heard.