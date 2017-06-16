Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster, with indications at least 50 people could have died in the blaze.

After the shocking pictures of public housing going up flames shocked the world, many have asked how this could happen in one of the most advanced countries in the world.

Questions will be asked about the high rise’s management company, the construction company that carried out a major refurbishment, oversight from Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council and national standards and laws set by the Government, which is also facing criticism over cuts.

Here are just 11 questions likely to be at the heart of the inquiry: