Adele has been spotted at Grenfell Tower, lending her support to those who were affected by the tower block fire.
The ‘Someone Like You’ singer was photographed by a fan at the site of the blaze, which has killed 12 people and left 79 in hospital with injuries.
Instagram user FourMee shared photos of the star on their account, writing that they’d seen her outside, alongside husband Simon Konecki.
Fan account Adele Union also claimed on Twitter that she’d been seen in the early hours of Thursday morning (15 June) “asking if anyone needs help” at the scene, and “going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them”.
Adele is one of several celebrities to have spoken out in a bid to help the residents of the West London tower block, following the devastating blaze.
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver was quick to post on Instagram, offering those affected free food and drink at the Westfield branch of his Italian restaurant which was “just around the corner” from the scene.
He said: “To any of the [hundreds of families affected] by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today… You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamie’s Italian team.”
Singer Lily Allen, who lives close to the tower, also wrote on Twitter that she was opening up her home in a bid to help the Grenfell Tower residents, assuring them: “If anyone needs a bed or a lift, or tea, tweet me and I’ll follow back.”
Other celebrities including Rita Ora, Fearne Cotton and Jeremy Clarkson also shared their sympathies with the residents of the tower, while a number of online fundraising campaigns for the victims have already resulted in thousands of pounds worth of donations.
HuffPost UK has also been told that Westfield will pay for hotels for those in need.