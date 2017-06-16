Artist Khadija Saye has been named as one of those who perished in the Grenfell Tower fire on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old was understood to be on the 20th floor with her mother Mary Mendy, 53, when the blaze broke out. It is not yet known if Mendy was able to reach safety.

Family friend and Labour MP David Lammy tweeted his grief on Friday morning, calling her death a “tragic loss” and stating his heart was breaking.