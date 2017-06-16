Artist Khadija Saye has been named as one of those who perished in the Grenfell Tower fire on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old was understood to be on the 20th floor with her mother Mary Mendy, 53, when the blaze broke out. It is not yet known if Mendy was able to reach safety.
Family friend and Labour MP David Lammy tweeted his grief on Friday morning, calling her death a “tragic loss” and stating his heart was breaking.
His wife Nicola Green, a portrait artist who had been mentoring Saye told the Evening Standard she last heard from her at 3am on Wednesday when she was Facebook messaging because her phone would not work.
She said: “She was saying she just can’t get out and ‘Please pray for me. There’s a fire in my council block. I can’t leave the flat. Please pray for me and my mum.”
News of Saye’s death comes a day after Syrian refugee Mohammad Alhajali’s family confirmed he had also been killed in the inferno.
The 23-year-old came to Britain from his war-torn home in Daraa, Syria, three years ago. He was separated from his brother Omar, 25, as they tried to flee the fire. Omar is understood to be recovering in hospital.
Abdulaziz Almashi, a family friend and co-founder of the UK-based Syrian Solidarity Campaign said Mohammad had remained trapped for two hours in his 14th floor flat, with firefighters unable to reach floors above the 13th.
Met Police say 30 people have been confirmed as having lost their lives in the blaze, which began in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A total of 74 patients are currently being treated in six London hospitals, 20 of which are in critical care.