A contestant on ‘Don’t Tell The Bride Ireland’ decided to dye his bride-to-be’s wedding dress blue and it sent viewers into a frenzy.

The engaged couple, Jamie Moten and Nikki Corscadden, took part in the TV show, which aired on Monday 20 March, and were given €10,000 (£8,760) for their dream wedding.

But, as those familiar with the programme will know, the catch was that the groom had to do all of the wedding planning, without the bride-to-be knowing any details.

Moten made the brave decision to dye his chosen white wedding dress - which cost €1450 (£1255) - a shade of blue, to mark the fact he’d met Corscadden on the online dating site Plenty Of Fish.

And the risky move had many viewers face palming.