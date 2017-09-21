Guy Verhofstadt Ridicules Boris Johnson For Attacking Young People Who Want To Be European

Guy Verhofstadt has ridiculed Boris Johnson for talking “nonsense” after the foreign secretary accused young British people who wanted to keep their European identity of having “split allegiances”.

The European Parliament’s lead Brexit spokesman told the Irish parliament on Thursday morning it was possible for people to “feel English, British and European at the same time”.

Johnson used his lengthy column in The Daily Telegraph last week to attack “Euro-patriotism”.

“I look at so many young people with the 12 stars lipsticked on their faces and I am troubled with the thought that people are beginning to have genuinely split allegiances,” he wrote.

“You don’t have to be some tub-thumping nationalist to worry that a transnational sense of allegiance can weaken the ties between us; and you don’t have to be an out‑and‑out nationalist to feel an immense pride in this country and what it can do.”