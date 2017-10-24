Half Of Brits Who Joined Isis Have Returned

Around half of British nationals who have gone to fight for Islamic State (also known as Isis or Isil) have returned, a new report has revealed. According to figures compiled in February this year, of the 850 fighters to have left Britain, 425 have come back. Those who have not are variously listed as remaining in the so-called caliphate or have been stopped in, deported from or watch-listed by Turkey.

Stringer . / Reuters An Isis member waves a flag in Raqqa in 2014

The report, released by Soufan Group, a security intelligence consultancy based in Washington DC, describes returnees as falling broadly into five categories, each presenting a varying levels of risk. They are: Those who left early or only after a short stay and were never particularly integrated with Isis.

Those who stayed longer, but did not agree with everything Isis was doing.

Those who had no qualms about their role or Isis tactics, but decided to move on.

Those who were fully committed to Isis but forced out by circumstances, such as loss of territory or were captured and were sent to their home countries.

Those who were sent abroad by Isis to fight for the caliphate elsewhere. Amid news there has been a “dramatic” jump in the scale and pace of the terror threat facing Britain and with head of MI5 Andrew Parker warning the threat was at the highest tempo he had seen in 34 years of espionage, the authorities have insisted they have strategies in place for Isis returnees. Max Hill, who acts as the government’s Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, told Radio 4 last week that the UK is already equipped with an armoury of legal powers to address the influx.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Head of MI5 Andrew Parker says the UK is facing an 'intense' challenge from terrorism

He told the Today programme: “There are a range of measures already in existence which can be brought to bear – starting with deprivation of UK citizenship for those with dual nationalities. Moving through temporary exclusion orders for those who are intending to return whose return can be delayed while the authorities prepare to make decisions of whether to prosecute or to divert individuals away from prosecution. “We’re told we already have a significant number already back in this country who have previously gone to Iraq and Syria. That means the authorities have looked at them hard and have decided that they do not justify prosecution and really we should be looking towards reintegration and moving away from any notion that we’re going to lose a generation to this trouble. “It’s not a decision that M15 will have taken lightly. I’m sure they will have looked intensely at each individual on return but they have left space for those who travelled out of a sense of naivety and possibly with some brainwashing along the way, possibly in their mid-teens and who return in a state of utter disillusionment and we have to leave space for those individuals to be diverted away from the criminal courts.