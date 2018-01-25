Jacob Rees-Mogg Blasts Government Over Shift To 'Soft' Brexit

Jacob Rees-Mogg is leading a Tory backbench Brexiteer revolt against Philip Hammond over his softening tone on quitting the EU.

The arch-Eurosceptic demanded a fundamental shift in tone from ministers on Brexit, just as the Chancellor delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum which appeared to take a softer approach.

Rees-Mogg, who as head of the European Research Group (ERG) has the backing of at least 60 MPs, said “close alignment” is unacceptable and accused negotiators of being “cowed by the EU”.

But his call was completely at odds with the view of Hammond.

The Chancellor told power-holders in Davos, Switzerland, that he hoped the UK and EU will only move “very modestly” apart as he stressed they are already “completely interconnected and aligned”.

A Downing Street source was quick to distance the Government from Hammond, however.

“The Government’s policy is that we are leaving the single market and the customs union,” the source said.

“Whilst we want a deep and special economic partnership with the EU after we leave, these could not be described as very modest changes.”

As tensions rose, Hammond also sought to clarify his speech on Twitter.