‘Star Wars’ boss Kathleen Kennedy has clarified reports about key character Han Solo’s real name.

Last week, Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke about the upcoming spin-off Han Solo film, which will explore his origin and younger years.

He said at the time: “There are a few significant things that happen in Han Solo’s life, like acquiring a certain vehicle and meeting a certain Wookiee that will happen in this film.

“But you will also discover how he got his name.”

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

This “name” detail stuck with fans, who quickly speculated that Han Solo may not even be the character’s real name, though this has since been clarified by the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy.

Addressing the buzz around Bob Iger’s comments, Kathleen explained to MTV: “I’m not sure that that’s entirely what Bob meant.

Gerardo Mora via Getty Images Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas

So… just to get this straight. Han Solo is Han Solo’s name. But there’s “more to Han Solo’s name” than just Han Solo.

Got that?

Good.

Han Solo was played by Harrison Ford in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, and he later reprised the role for the seventh instalment, ‘The Force Awakens’.

However, in shocking scenes the character… actually, do you know what? We’re not quite ready to talk about it yet.

Alden Ehrenreich will take over the character in the forthcoming origin story, while it was recently revealed that former One Direction singer Harry Styles was in the running for the part at one point.

