Winnie Harlow, Halima Aden and Hari Nef Are Literal Works Of Art In Harper's Bazaar'

Winnie Harlow, Halima Aden and Hari Nef posed as famous artworks - the subjects of which they have more in common with than you may at first think.

The striking ‘Art Of Beauty’ editorial by photographer Pari Duvoric for Harpers Bazaar US honoured the work of artists who created iconic paintings that have stood the test of time.

Harlow sat as Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, while Aden re-imagined Vermeer’s Girl With a Pearl Earring and Nef stunned as John Singer Sargent’s Madame X.