Good news dog owners: your four-legged friend might just help you live longer. A new study conducted by Swedish researchers found dog owners had a lower risk of early death overall than those who didn’t own a pet. Single dog owners seemed to benefit the most - with a 33% reduction in risk of early death and 11% reduction in risk of heart attack compared to single non-owners.

Chalabala via Getty Images

More than 3.4 million individuals without any prior cardiovascular disease were included in the study, which linked together seven different national data sources in Sweden, including two dog ownership registers. Mwenya Mubanga, lead junior author of the study and PhD student at Uppsala University, said: “A very interesting finding in our study was that dog ownership was especially prominent as a protective factor in persons living alone, which is a group reported previously to be at higher risk of cardiovascular disease and death than those living in a multi-person household. “Perhaps a dog may stand in as an important family member in the single households.” Another interesting finding was that owners of dogs from breed groups originally bred for hunting - such as terriers, beagles and spaniels - appeared to be most protected.