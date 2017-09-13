Shayne Oliver was the young talent chosen to create Helmut Lang’s re-launch collection on 11 September at New York Fashion Week.

The fashion brand has long been known for it’s aesthetic fearlessness, especially during its hey-day with Austrian founder Lang at the helm from 1986 to 2005.

Since Lang’s retirement, the house has seen a slew of designers make their mark with their take on the original. This season Oliver did not disappoint.

The outfits he sent down the catwalk took ‘edgy’ to another dimension, but at least Lang’s legacy of thinking outside the box was upheld.

We break-down the ways the SS18 show broke barriers.

Avant-Garde

“That bra” has taken over Twitter. And you may think: what’s the point of such a preposterous ensemble? But here you are questioning convention - and, more importantly, talking about it.