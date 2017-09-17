Edeline Lee embraced the hijab in her London Fashion Week show - something few designers have managed to do.
A hijab-wearing model demonstrated how Lee’s hottest trends of Spring/Summer 18 can be incorporated into a modest fashion look, at the presentation on Sunday 17 September.
Hijabs are a rare sight on London Fashion Week runways and presentations.
However, the designers behind Malaysian brand Mimpikita wore hijabs at their LFW show in 2015, and in February this year brand Haute Elan ran their own Modest Fashion Week in order to showcase clothes from forty different designers that “comply with Muslim values”.
Now Lee has demonstrated how designers can make their trends work for hijab-wearers and followers of modest fashion.
Click through the gallery below to see more looks from Edeline Lee’s London Fashion Week presentation: