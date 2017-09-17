All Sections
    17/09/2017 13:49 BST

    The Hijab At London Fashion Week: Edeline Lee Shows How Modest Fashion Fits Into Summer 18 Trends

    Let's make inclusivity the norm not just a passing trend.

    Edeline Lee embraced the hijab in her London Fashion Week show - something few designers have managed to do.

    A hijab-wearing model demonstrated how Lee’s hottest trends of Spring/Summer 18 can be incorporated into a modest fashion look, at the presentation on Sunday 17 September.

    Nicky Sims/BFC via Getty Images
    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    A model showcases designs at the Edeline Lee presentation during London Fashion Week on 17 September 2017
    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images

    Hijabs are a rare sight on London Fashion Week runways and presentations.

    However, the designers behind Malaysian brand Mimpikita wore hijabs at their LFW show in 2015, and in February this year brand Haute Elan ran their own Modest Fashion Week in order to showcase clothes from forty different designers that “comply with Muslim values”.

    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images

    Now Lee has demonstrated how designers can make their trends work for hijab-wearers and followers of modest fashion.

    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
    Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images

    Click through the gallery below to see more looks from Edeline Lee’s London Fashion Week presentation:

    Edeline Lee SS18 At London Fashion Week

    Conversations