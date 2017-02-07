Hillary Clinton issued a rallying cry to women around the globe, urging them to fight for gender equality and lead by example.

In her first video statement since President Trump’s inauguration, she said: “Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female.”

She went on to praise the “amazing energy” of the women’s marches, which saw millions of women (and men) march in solidarity across the globe.

The video opened the 2017 Makers Conference, which celebrates and documents the stories of remarkable and trailblazing women.