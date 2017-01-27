If you purchased an H&M giftcard over Christmas, we’ve got very good news for you. Your action has helped raised $3.3 million for the education of child refugees.

The non-profit H&M Foundation, which is privately funded by the Stefan Persson family, founders of high street retailer H&M, will be donating the money to the UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency).

“Refugee children are five times more likely to be out of school than other children. This is why providing the supplies they need to go to school is so crucial,” said Diana Amini, Global Manager for H&M Foundation.

“With this donation, UNHCR can ensure an education for many children in crisis settings around the world.”