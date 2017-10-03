All Sections
    03/10/2017 14:55 BST

    H&M's 2017 Halloween Party Wear Will Have You Wishing Every Day Was A Masquerade Ball

    Chorus: Masquera-aaa-de

    H&M has released a series of Halloween-appropriate garments to wear out on the town and you’ll want to waer them beyond 31 October. 

    The looks range from jester-style headgear to mad hatter-themed accessories and the collection is, perhaps, a nod to the evocative mischief at the height of the masquerade era. 

    As the brand states: “you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your cool on the most awesome day of the year.” 

    Take a look at the collection to see for yourselves:

    • HM
      H&M, £19.99
    • HM
      H&M, £6.99
    • HM
      H&M, £6.99
    • HM
      H&M, £19.99
    • HM
      H&M, £19.99
    • HM
      H&M, £6.99
    • HM
      H&M, £12.99
    • HM
      H&M, £12.99
    • HM
      H&M, £6.99
    • HM
      H&M, £17.99
    • HM
      H&M, £8.99

