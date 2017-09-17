All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    17/09/2017 20:08 BST

    London Fashion Week: Holly Fulton Proves Popular On Social Media

    Knitwear magic.

    Barely minutes after the Holly Fulton presentation ends and social media erupts with shares from the evening. 

    The SS18 collection shown at London Fashion Week on Sunday 17 September, boasted heavy monochrome prints with pops of colour injected in between the spaces within each ensemble. 

    A post shared by Carmen Hannemann (@missctotheh) on

    Zebra stripes permeated the collection, along with black and white checkerboard and floral prints. 

    A post shared by Sassoon Salon (@sassoonsalonuk) on

    The models lounged at their leisure as we gawked the addictively monochromatic outfits and accessories

    A post shared by Mathew Dixon (@mrmathewdixon) on

    With a collection this attractive, it’s no wonder many were tagging @studio_fulton on social. 

    A post shared by Mathew Dixon (@mrmathewdixon) on

    A post shared by jonjojury (@jonjojury) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionFashion WeekLondon Fashion Weekholly fulton

    Conversations