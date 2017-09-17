Barely minutes after the Holly Fulton presentation ends and social media erupts with shares from the evening.
The SS18 collection shown at London Fashion Week on Sunday 17 September, boasted heavy monochrome prints with pops of colour injected in between the spaces within each ensemble.
Zebra stripes permeated the collection, along with black and white checkerboard and floral prints.
The models lounged at their leisure as we gawked the addictively monochromatic outfits and accessories.
With a collection this attractive, it’s no wonder many were tagging @studio_fulton on social.