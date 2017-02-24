All Sections
    PARENTS
    24/02/2017 12:19 GMT

    Holly Willoughby Shares Rare Video With Two-Year-Old Son Chester Obsessing Over 'Paw Patrol'

    What a cutie.

    She’s not one to post photos and videos from her family life, but Holly Willoughby had one proud mummy moment she had to share.

    The 36-year-old, who has seven-year-old Harry, five-year-old Belle and Chester, two, posted an adorable video of Chester naming every single character from ‘Paw Patrol’.

    “Paw Patrol obsessed,” she captioned the video, alongside the hashtags #chester #adorbs and #pawpatrol.

    Paw Patrol obsessed! #chester #adorbs #pawpatrol 🐾

    A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

    Willoughby went through each character asking her two-year-old: “Who’s this one?” and he answered the correct character’s name each time.

    And it looks like he’s not the only one who is obsessed with ‘Paw Patrol’.

    “My 20-month-old is obsessed too!” a mum wrote. “We don’t have control of the TV in our house, it’s always Paw Patrol.”

    Another wrote: “We have a three- and four-year-old who are also obsessed, it gets a bit much when you hear ‘Paw Patrol are on a roll’ for the hundredth time in a single day!”

    And another mum wrote: “Oh my gosh same, I did a ‘Paw Patrol’ party for my boy he loved it. There are great ideas on Pinterest and I made him a cool cake.” 

    The morning after the night before... today's look on @thismorning dress by @ted_baker shoes by @officeshoes 🎀

    A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

    The mum-of-three recently opened up about how being a mum beats being a TV presenter any day.

    “It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought: ‘Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl’,” she told Hello! Magazine

    “Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt.” 

    Conversations