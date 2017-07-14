'Hollyoaks' Actress Chelsee Healey Has Given Birth To Her First Baby

Chelsee Healey has given birth to a baby girl.

The ‘Hollyoaks’ actress announced that she and her boyfriend Jack Malloy’s first child had been born on Thursday 13 July.

She shared a photo of a pillow decorated with pink lace and embroidered with the words baby Malloy on Instagram on Friday 14 July.

“Yesterday was the hardest but best day of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “I brought my beautiful baby girl into the world!”