'Hollyoaks' Actress Chelsee Healey Has Given Birth To Her First Baby

Chelsee Healey has given birth to a baby girl.
The ‘Hollyoaks’ actress announced that she and her boyfriend Jack Malloy’s first child had been born on Thursday 13 July.
She shared a photo of a pillow decorated with pink lace and embroidered with the words baby Malloy on Instagram on Friday 14 July.
“Yesterday was the hardest but best day of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “I brought my beautiful baby girl into the world!”
When Healey announced her pregnancy to the public she revealed that it had not been planned.
“It wasn’t something we’d planned but now we are having a baby we couldn’t be happier,” she told OK! magazine.
Malloy added: “It was definitely a shock but I was over the moon when she told me. I think it’s still sinking in, I can’t wait to be a dad.”
Throughout her pregnancy Healey kept fans updated with how things were progressing by sharing photos of her bump and scans on Instagram.
Congratulations to the couple!