A homeless Portuguese national who died outside Parliament had been deported from the UK twice, it has been reported. The man, who has not yet been officially named, was deported in 2014 and 2016, the Ministry of Portuguese Communities Abroad told Portuguese daily Expresso, according to the Mail. Local media also reported that the first deportation took place after the man served prison time for sexually abusing a child.

PA Wire/PA Images Flowers and cards from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his staff, left by a member of his team at the underpass of exit three at Westminster Underground station

The man in his 40s, who is believed to have been a former model, was a regular at an emergency shelter run by central London homelessness charity The Connection. Staff there said they had been helping him try to find a job and he had submitted an application form last week - hoping to become a waiter. A spokesperson for the charity said they were “deeply saddened” by his death on Wednesday morning. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those who laid flowers for the man at the scene. An inquest into the man’s death is expected to be opened shortly, but police say it is not being treated as suspicious.

PA Wire/PA Images The man was found dead just a stone's throw from Parliament