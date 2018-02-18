A homeless Portuguese national who died outside Parliament had been deported from the UK twice, it has been reported.
The man, who has not yet been officially named, was deported in 2014 and 2016, the Ministry of Portuguese Communities Abroad told Portuguese daily Expresso, according to the Mail.
Local media also reported that the first deportation took place after the man served prison time for sexually abusing a child.
The man in his 40s, who is believed to have been a former model, was a regular at an emergency shelter run by central London homelessness charity The Connection.
Staff there said they had been helping him try to find a job and he had submitted an application form last week - hoping to become a waiter.
A spokesperson for the charity said they were “deeply saddened” by his death on Wednesday morning.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those who laid flowers for the man at the scene.
An inquest into the man’s death is expected to be opened shortly, but police say it is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for Westminster City Council, whose outreach workers discovered the man unresponsive just after 7.15am and desperately tried to resuscitate him, said: “This is a very sad incident and we will work with police as they establish the cause of death.
“In the meantime, anyone worried about a rough sleeper can visit StreetLink to alert our teams and allow us to provide routes off the street and into safety.”