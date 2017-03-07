UPDATE: Lord Heseltine Sacked As Government Adviser After Brexit Defiance

Theresa May has suffered another defeat in the House of Lords over Brexit, with peers voting to give Parliament final approval on the deal the UK secures when quitting the European Union.

Labour and Liberal Democrat peers joined forces to amend the EU (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill on Tuesday to demand Parliament be given a “meaningful vote” on the draft exit deal negotiated with Brussels.

The Lords voted by 366 to 268 - a majority of 98.

Last week, the House of Lords voted to give EU citizens living in the UK guaranteed rights to stay under Brexit - representing the first Government defeat on its Brexit legislation.

The Government could still kill both amendments when the Bill returns to the House of Commons as part of parliamentary ‘ping-pong’, and Brexit Secretary David Davis declared straight after the vote:

“It is clear that some in the Lords would seek to frustrate (the) process. We will now aim to overturn these amendments in the House of Commons.”

The Prime Minister has said she would rather walk away with “no deal” than with a “bad deal”. Today’s vote is an attempt to prevent May from leaving a Brexit Britain having to trade with the EU World Trade Organisation rules - which critics worry will leave the UK facing high tariffs on all products exported to the bloc.