Any more or any less than that could mean there’s a problem with our sleep routine.

According to the National Sleep Foundation , it’s normal to take 10 to 20 minutes to fall asleep each night.

But how long should it actually take us to drop off after we hit the hay?

When we’re struggling to fall asleep, we can sometimes slip into the habit of checking the clock, feeling stressed about the amount of time it’s taking us to nod off.

According to the foundation, if it takes you more than an hour to fall asleep you may be “sleeping too much” or “grappling with sleep onset insomnia”.

“This can happen if you have trouble relaxing and turning off your thoughts at night. It can also happen if your body isn’t ready for sleep because you had too much caffeine or your internal clock is out of whack for another reason (such as jet lag,” the site explains.

Equally, if you fall asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow it could be a sign of sleep deprivation following a series of late nights, the foundation says.

Julius Patrick, clinical physiologist at the lung and sleep centre at Bupa’s Cromwell Hospital, said sleep deprivation can lead to mood changes, fatigue, irritability and difficulty concentrating.

“Tasks that are monotonous, long, newly learned and require memory recall are normally the most affected,” he said.

“We’ve all been in that situation, where getting to sleep can become challenging. It has been recommended that an evening ‘wind-down’ routine can help you relax causing you to fall asleep quicker and to maintain sleep for longer.”

If you’re concerned about the amount of time it’s taking you to nod off, Patrick’s top five tips to help you fall asleep at night include: