Scientists Have Finally Solved The Mystery Of How Sperm Swim

The odds are stacked against sperm. Most of the 150 million cells released when a man and woman have sex fail to even make it through the vagina.

Those that do must dodge dead ends and lethal white blood cells to make it to the fallopian tubes. Just 10 or so will – and only one can fertilise the egg.

It’s a perilous journey that requires a lot of luck and an impressive swimming technique, the details of which have eluded scientists, until now.