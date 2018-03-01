How To Avoid Dry Skin As The UK Snow Continues

Whether you’re battling cold winds to get into work, or stuck indoors with the heating on full blast due to a “red weather alert” in your area, the recent UK snow may be having a detrimental impact on your skin.

“When the temperature is in the minus numbers with snow and icy winds, it’s important to look after your skin to keep it from going dry and chapped,” British Skin Foundation spokesperson Lisa Bickerstaffe tells HuffPost UK.

“Try to keep trips outside short and if your feet and clothes are wet from the snow, be sure to change out of them as soon as possible to avoid irritation and chafing.”

The effects of the ‘Beast from the East’ and Storm Emma on skin may be particularly acute for those who have dry or eczema-prone skin the rest of the year, but there are a few ways you can limit irritation.