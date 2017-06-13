A mum blogger has shared a video of her “foolproof” way to burp babies.

Sophia Cachia, from Australia, who runs The Young Mummy blog, filmed herself burping her daughter to show other mums and dads the parenting hack.

“Burping: So many questions, so many ways, so many: ‘She won’t fucking burp’ and ‘He hasn’t burped - should I take the risk and put him down?’,” Cachia wrote in the caption on 29 May.

“This is my foolproof way I’ve burped both of my kids. I completely stumbled across it by pure accident, but it worked.”