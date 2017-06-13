A mum blogger has shared a video of her “foolproof” way to burp babies.
Sophia Cachia, from Australia, who runs The Young Mummy blog, filmed herself burping her daughter to show other mums and dads the parenting hack.
“Burping: So many questions, so many ways, so many: ‘She won’t fucking burp’ and ‘He hasn’t burped - should I take the risk and put him down?’,” Cachia wrote in the caption on 29 May.
“This is my foolproof way I’ve burped both of my kids. I completely stumbled across it by pure accident, but it worked.”
Cachia gave instructions on how she burps her daughter.
“Simply (so it’s definitely not always simple, sometimes they arch their back and you need to use some gentle-but-firm mummy/daddy love to hold them in place) sit them on your lap, bring their knees bent in like so, and lift their arms up to about 90 degree angle,” she wrote.
“I’m not sure if it’s because it straightens their back or opens up their body more, but I find my kids have just magically burped this way.
“They need to be calm though and their body relaxed - hence the dummy because Flossy was screaming the roof off seconds before as she’d finished her bottle.”
The mum added that she wasn’t preaching this was the “only way” to burp, but wanted to share because it works for her.
“I’m just offering some assistance and tips to try for new mums who may be struggling in this field,” she wrote. “I know I certainly did before accidentally doing this.”
According to the mums commenting on the video, the parenting hack works pretty well.
“This. Is. Amazing,” one person wrote. “Works like magic on my 10-week-old (although she also likes to fill her nappy, loudly, as soon as her arms go up. Go on girl).”
Another wrote: “Oh my gosh thanks for sharing, you have seriously helped this mumma out so much.”