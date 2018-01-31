“This is the first time ONS has looked at how children are spending their leisure time on sports and outdoor activities,” said senior ONS statistician, Dawn Snape. “Boys spend significantly longer than girls on sport but interestingly, boys and girls who do participate in sport, enjoy it equally.”

They found kids aged eight to 15 in the UK spend just over an hour (68 minutes) of their leisure time taking part in outdoors activity.

But despite this, boys and girls who do participate in sport enjoy it equally, according to an analysis of ′ Children’s engagement with the outdoors and sports activities ’ by the Office for National Statistics.

One factor that may be encouraging boys to invest more time participating in sports than girls, is that children are more likely to see men in active careers, as women’s events make up only 7% of all sports coverage in the UK.

“Girls need to know sport is for everyone and that their participation matters,” says Siobhan Freegard, editor of parenting site ChannelMum.com.

“Raising up the numbers of girls who take part in sport and the length of time they play it for will have both immediate and long-term benefits in physical and mental health.”

Kate Dale, strategic lead at This Girl Can tells HuffPost UK that fear of judgement is also putting girls off taking up a sport.

“It’s a huge barrier for women – and girls – when it comes to taking up physical activity, which applies regardless of age, size, shape or circumstances,” she says.

“This might sit around ability, being nervous that others will judge them for not being very good; it might stem from appearance, where women and girls don’t want to look hot, sweaty and jiggly while exercising because it’s not an image we see enough in the media; or there may be fear of being judged for their priorities, for being active instead of doing their homework or seeing their friends.”

So how can parents change the ball game and get their girls participating more in sports?

1. Set an example.

“Show your daughter that you exercise and encourage her to join you,” says Freegard. “Even a jog around a local park or an organised family park run is a great start.

Another way to do this is to swap sedentary family activities for more active ones. Rather than going to the cinema, go ice-skating, drive to a bigger, better swimming pool with inflatables or find your local climbing wall or roller disco. This is important, because research shows that by being active themselves, parents, particularly mums, influence their children’s activity levels.

“This doesn’t mean you need to be super-fit and show your children that you’re whizzing between Zumba and Pilates, cramming in as much exercise as possible,” Dale adds.

“It’s equally great if you can show your children that it’s ok not to be the best. That everybody gets hot, sweaty and red-faced, and it’s not the end of the world to take time away from schoolwork or their social life for a little ‘me-time’. The main thing is that you’re having a go, and you’re having fun.”

2. Make it social.

Seek out sporting clubs, classes or activities that may have girls of a similar level and age as your daughter. Or encourage your daughter to take up new classes with friends she already has, to make the experience more social.

“Our research shows girls are most interested in making friends and having fun when playing sport,” says a Women In Sport spokesperson.

A study in Oxford Academic found that the role of friends - whether they also participated in sport or not - was a vital indicator as to whether a teenage girl would themselves participate in sport.

“It appears that the influence of the friendship group is a prominent influence on levels of physical activity for this age group,” the authors concluded.