Smartphones are a wonderful piece of technology, however they do have one rather unfortunate achilles heel: battery life.

While most Android phones are now claiming to have two-day battery lives the iPhone has historically struggled to make it through to the evening.

Things have got better of course, as we noted in our review of the iPhone X and 8 Plus, but for the vast majority of us who are still using our iPhone 6 and 7s it might seem like all hope is lost.

Fear not, here are some simple tips and tricks that can help squeeze every last bit of juice from that battery and hopefully keep you powered until kicking out time.

Turn off Bluetooth and WiFi properly

Now this might seem obvious but here’s the thing, every time you think you’ve been turning off Bluetooth or WiFi you actually haven’t. Apple’s latest update has changed the way that the WiFi and Bluetooth buttons work in the Control Center. Instead of turning them off, it simply disconnects you from any devices or networks and will continue to do so until the following day. Sneaky eh.

Follow these steps to turn them off completely, thus saving you some extra battery.

1. Settings