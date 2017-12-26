Boxing Day is finally upon us and along with it comes the excitement of setting up some new all-powerful gadget that was gifted to you on Christmas Day. With 4K TVs, the Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4 all likely to be found under trees and a good number of us looking to take advantage of the Boxing Day sales it begs the important question: What do we then do with our old gadgets? If it’s not being handed down to a younger sibling or child then the likelihood is that we’ll just throw them away. In fact every single year we produce a shocking 1.5 million tonnes of electrical waste. Which is even more worrying when you think that we buy around 2 million tonnes of electrical goods every year too.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via Getty Images

As millions of products in our living rooms are set to be made redundant you’d be forgiven for thinking that it’s not actually that easy to get rid of your old gadgets. We have some good news! It is incredibly easy to get rid of your old TV, smartphone or games console and in a way that helps other people or saves the planet. How can I dispose of my old TV, smartphone or games console? 1. Donate it to a charity or someone in your area If it still works and you still want it to go to a good home there are easy ways to let someone else still enjoy your unwanted gadgets for years to come. Your local council will have specific information on donations and reuse and the government has this handy tool that lets you find your local council’s website. Give it to someone in your local neighbourhood Street bank is an amazing website lets you find, share and give away your unwanted items for free to the people in your local community. Sign-up takes no time at all and you can donate everything from TVs to textbooks. For peace of mind it’s supported by the charity NESTA and the UK Cabinet Office. Local charities Now while it’s true that some charities won’t accept all your electrical goods there are some that will. The British Red Cross has a number of specialist charity shops that can take second-hand electronics and furniture. You can see where they are here on this map:

Failing that here are a list of just some of the charities that will take your old gadgets, some will even collect them from your house for free: Emmaus

Debra

British Heart Foundation

Age UK 2. Recycling Just about every gadget you have in your home can be recycled, and that absolutely includes your now defunct iPad, TV or vacuum cleaner. Every council in the UK will offer a means of recycling your gadgets but there are other ways you can safely and responsibly recycle too. Use Recycle Now

Recycle Now

This government-funded tool is staggeringly easy to use. You simply pick the item you’re recycling, your postcode and it will provide you with an easy map of places that can either collect or will accept your old gadgets. Recycle it through your local council Every council will let you recycle your old electrical items. Use this handy tool to find your local council and then click on their recycling and reuse section. You can then find your local recycling centre and how to dispose of your technology responsibly. Electrical retailers will recycle or reuse your old tech Did you know that Currys PC World actually collect, reuse and recycle up to 65,000 tonnes of electrical waste every single year?

Bloomberg via Getty Images