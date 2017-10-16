As a parent, there is nothing worse than not knowing why your baby is crying.

But in their first year of life when they’re unable to speak and let you know what’s wrong, it’s a sound you’ll probably be hearing a lot.

Paediatrician Dr Keir Shiels said one of the most common questions he gets asked by new parents is: ‘Why is my baby crying?’.

“The first thing to say is, it might be nothing,” Dr Shiels said. “It could be that your baby is hungry or they may be overfed and feeling uncomfortable.

“Make sure your baby is well-winded - try and get that air bobble dislodged.”

In the video above, Dr Shiels takes us through other possible reasons your baby may be upset, as well as what to do if your baby just won’t settle.