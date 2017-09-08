Hurricane Irma rattled buildings and smashed through a string of Caribbean islands, killing 14 people as it headed for America.

The storm, which is the size of France, has soaked the northern coasts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti and brought hurricane-force winds to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

It has remained an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 hurricane - the highest designation - since Tuesday and had maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour longer than any other storm on record.

My cousin just sent me this video from Turks and Caicos #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/xKBfvEXNme — Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) September 7, 2017

Irma has ravaged small islands in the northeast Caribbean in recent days, including Barbuda, Saint Martin and the British and US Virgin Islands, ripping down trees and flattening homes and hospitals.

The UK Government’s response to the damage it did in the British Virgin Islands was branded “pathetic” and “disgraceful” by a former UK EU representative for the government of Anguilla, while a Labour MP condemned the “slow and late” reaction.

On one of the islands, Anguilla, the storm destroyed homes, schools and damaged the only hospital.

The British Government has announced HMS Ocean, the Royal Navy’s flagship, will lead a group of helicopters, marines and engineers dispatched to the region amid fears for the safety of around 50,000 British citizens on various islands in the storm’s path.

UK Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said those affected were “British people” and the UK was “going to do everything possible to get help to them”.

Handout via Getty Images Satellite image of Hurricane Irma approaching the Florida coast

Ricardo Rojas / Reuters A woman stands next to a damaged house as Hurricane Irma moves off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic

Reuters The storm batters the Turks and Chaicos islands

Sarah Thompson, a Briton in Tortola on the British Virgin Islands, who lost touched with her husband, called the British Government’s response “wretchedly, devastatingly inadequate and thin” and hit out at the lack of information on relief and assistance.

“The situation is heartbreakingly far from over... please God help us,” she wrote on Facebook.

Irma is expected to bring 20-foot storm surges to the Bahamas, before moving to Cuba and plowing into southern Florida as a very powerful Category 4 on Sunday, with storm surges and flooding due to begin within the next 48 hours.

Across the Caribbean, authorities rushed to evacuate tens of thousands of residents and tourists. On islands in its wake, shocked locals tried to comprehend the extent of the devastation while simultaneously preparing for another major hurricane, Jose, now a Category 3 and due to hit the northeastern Caribbean on Saturday.

Ricardo Rojas / Reuters Locals walk along a street near debris on Thursday as Hurricane Irma moves off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic

Alvin Baez / Reuters Juan Rivera sits at his home in San Juan, Puerto Rico during a blackout caused by Hurricane Irma

It was the first time the Turks and Caicos islands had experienced a Category 5 storm, said Virginia Clerveaux, director of Disaster Management and Emergencies.

“We are expecting inundation from both rainfall as well as storm surge. And we may not be able to come rescue them in a timely manner,” she said in comments on Facebook.

The few tourists who remained on the Turks and Caicos islands were in hotels, as were some locals.

A witness told Reuters described the roof and walls of a well-built house shaking hard as the screaming storm rocked the island of Providenciales and caused a drop in pressure that could be felt in people’s chests.

In Palm Beach, the waterfront Mar-a-Lago estate owned by Donald Trump was ordered evacuated, media said. Trump also owns property on the French side of Saint Martin, an island devastated by the storm.