SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford Calls For New Year Summit To Halt Hard Brexit

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has written to his fellow opposition party leaders to ask for a New Year summit on fighting hard Brexit.

Nicola Sturgeon wants Jeremy Corbyn and other party leaders to back efforts to retain UK membership of the single market and customs union.



The SNP, Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, and Green Party are all committed to the policy, but Blackford is calling on all parties, including Labour and pro-soft Brexit Tories, to co-ordinate a plan to stop hard Brexit.

He has invited them to meet in the House of Commons on January 8.



In particular, Blackford hopes Corbyn will shift his position to “protect jobs, incomes, and workers’ rights” as he asked the Labour leader to offer “strong leadership and straight talking, honest politics” on the potential risks of Brexit.

He said: “As we move into the crucial second phase of the Brexit negotiations it is now absolutely vital that we have an effective cross-party effort to safeguard our membership of the single market and customs union.



“Extreme Tory Brexit plans to drag Scotland and the UK out of the single market would cause catastrophic damage to the economy – costing hundreds of thousands of jobs, and hitting people’s incomes, livelihoods and living standards for decades to come.



“It is time for MPs of all parties to put politics aside and work together, in the national interest, to protect our place in the single market and customs union. Short of retaining our EU membership, that is by far the least damaging option, the best compromise, and the only way to protect jobs, incomes, and workers’ rights.”

Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, has previously said Labour wanted Britain to remain “in a customs union and a single market”.